Alexey Navalny’s mother says investigators are trying to force secret burial
Alexey Navalny's mother accused Russian investigators of planning a 'secret' funeral for her son. 'They want to bring me to the edge of a cemetery, to a fresh grave and say: here lies your son. I don't agree to this,' she said in a YouTube video.
Reuters
