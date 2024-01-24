Skip to main content
Reuters

As the United Nations observes its International Day of Education (January 24), a connected 'treehouse classroom' built more than 100-feet up in the Amazon Rainforest canopy is helping educate adults in remote Indigenous communities and give them new skills to pivot away from illegal logging and mining.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos