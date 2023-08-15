As death toll rises, Maui's desperation grows
The death toll in Maui continued rising on Aug. 14, as emergency workers resumed their search for wildfire victims, coming as displaced residents grow ever more desperate, with FEMA chief Deanna Criswell saying the recovery efforts 'require every tool we have in our toolbox.'
Reuters
