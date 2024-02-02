At least 29 injured in Nairobi fire caused by explosion at gas filling point
Several explosions culminating in one huge fireball rising above residential flats in Nairobi started as a company refilled its gas tanks, according to a Kenyan government official. The Kenya Red Cross said it had taken 29 injured people to hospital.
The Associated Press
