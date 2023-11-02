Battle for Gaza rages with 'indescribable' conditions
Israeli ground troops are pressing further into Gaza City, fighting Hamas resistance that has "prepared itself well," according to an Israeli general. Meanwhile in southern Gaza the breakdown in basic necessities for civilians, from sewage to sanitation, is worsening an already hellish landscape. Matthew Larotonda reports.
