Skip to main content
Reuters

Israeli ground troops are pressing further into Gaza City, fighting Hamas resistance that has "prepared itself well," according to an Israeli general. Meanwhile in southern Gaza the breakdown in basic necessities for civilians, from sewage to sanitation, is worsening an already hellish landscape. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos