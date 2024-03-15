Skip to main content
As Russia heads to the polls, air raid sirens have become a regular feature in the southern Russian city of Belgorod, reminding residents the full-scale war in neighboring Ukraine is a reality for them, too. Despite scores of civilian losses, residents still believe Putin is the man for the job.

