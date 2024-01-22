Benito the giraffe starts long journey to a better home
After a campaign by environmentalists, Benito the giraffe left Mexico’s northern border and its extreme weather conditions on Jan. 21 and headed for a conservation park in central Mexico, where the climate is more akin to his natural habitat and already a home to other giraffes.
The Associated Press
