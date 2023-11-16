Biden hails 'progress' but calls Xi a 'dictator'
U.S. President Joe Biden hailed 'real progress' in talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for the first time in a year on Nov. 15, after the two sides agreed to beef up communications and work together on curbing the American opioid crisis, but a later comment referring to Xi as a 'dictator' risks throwing a spanner in the works.
Reuters
