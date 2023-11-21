Binance CEO to plead guilty, step down to end U.S. probe
Binance chief Changpeng Zhao will step down and plead guilty to breaking criminal U.S. anti-money laundering laws as part of a $4 billion settlement resolving a years-long probe into the world's largest crypto exchange, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Zachary Goelman produced this report.
