Blinken 'doesn't see' Ukraine ceasefire in near future
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Jan. 17 that Russia had been weakened on multiple fronts since its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, adding that Washington was 'always open' to a long-term ceasefire but cast doubts over the chances of any imminent end to fighting.
Reuters
