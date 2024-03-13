Blinken: U.S. working to get corridor into Gaza up and running
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he spoke via video conference with officials from Cyprus, Britain, the UAE, Qatar, the European Union and the United Nations to discuss getting a new maritime corridor for delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza up and running.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos