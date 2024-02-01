Britain says it may recognize a Palestinian state without waiting for formal two-state solution
British foreign secretary David Cameron said Thursday that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza without waiting for the outcome of what could be years-long talks between Israel and the Palestinians on a two-state solution.
The Associated Press
