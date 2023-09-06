Canada launches strategic partnership with ASEAN-bloc
Climate change is top of mind for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who delivered a speech Sept. 6 at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum. Trudeau says Canada will be expanding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially through green infrastructure and building resilient supply chains.
The Canadian Press
