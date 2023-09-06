Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Climate change is top of mind for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who delivered a speech Sept. 6 at the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum. Trudeau says Canada will be expanding its presence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially through green infrastructure and building resilient supply chains.

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos