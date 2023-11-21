Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is important Canadians respect one another's freedom of expression when it comes to their feelings around the Israel-Hamas war, as Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada is watching for word of a potential hostage deal between both sides. (Nov. 21, 2023)

