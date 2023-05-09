Skip to main content
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing firm on his Liberal government’s decision to expel a Chinese diplomat over allegations of meddling in Canadian affairs, after China retaliated by declaring a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai a 'persona non grata.’ Trudeau says his government will do what is needed to protect Canadians from foreign interference.

