Canada won’t be ‘intimidated’ by China’s retaliation, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing firm on his Liberal government’s decision to expel a Chinese diplomat over allegations of meddling in Canadian affairs, after China retaliated by declaring a Canadian diplomat in Shanghai a 'persona non grata.’ Trudeau says his government will do what is needed to protect Canadians from foreign interference.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos