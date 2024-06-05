Skip to main content
Canadian Second World War veterans visited the graves of 2,000 soldiers buried at the Beny-Sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in France on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Many of those buried were men of the 3rd Canadian Division who died either on June 6 or during the early days of the advance towards Caen.

