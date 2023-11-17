Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Rana Nassrawi, a Canadian woman who escaped Gaza with her two sons, says she feels more grateful for her life in Canada after enduring the war for a month. The 43-year-old resident of Mississauga, Ont. says now she worries for her family left behind. (Nov. 17, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos