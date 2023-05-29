Skip to main content

More than 100 bodies are estimated to wash up on Japan’s shores each year. Almost all are North Korean fishermen. In partnership with Global Fishing Watch, and with the help of satellite tracking technology, Ian Urbina reveals what links North Korean boats to a plummeting squid population in the East Japanese Sea, and exposes the largest case of illegal fishing in maritime history. (Content warning: This video contains images of a body from a shipwreck.)

