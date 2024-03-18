China state media slam U.S. over SpaceX satellites
Chinese military and state-run media on Sunday, March 17 accused the United States of threatening global security, days after a Reuters report which found Elon Musk's SpaceX was building hundreds of spy satellites for a U.S. intelligence agency. Francis Maguire reports.
