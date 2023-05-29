Skip to main content
Reuters

China's home-grown C919 jet completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28 under China Eastern Airlines. The Commercial Aviation Corp of China-produced aircraft is meant to rival Airbus and Boeing as China seeks to become more self-reliant.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos