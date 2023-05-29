China's own airliner completes first commercial flight
China's home-grown C919 jet completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28 under China Eastern Airlines. The Commercial Aviation Corp of China-produced aircraft is meant to rival Airbus and Boeing as China seeks to become more self-reliant.
Reuters
