China’s wheat farmers reel from heavy rains, crop loss
Wheat farmers in China are facing significant crop losses after two weeks of heavy rains that have left their fields sodden. The losses may lead China to rely more heavily on grain imports this year, the impact of which would be felt across the global grain economy.
Reuters
