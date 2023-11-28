Skip to main content
For the second year in a row, Texas closed the majority of its public oyster reefs for harvesting due to declining oyster populations. Recent extreme droughts and storms fueled by climate change, as well as overharvesting, prompted the decline and closures, according to state wildlife officials.

