Closed Rafah crossing denies wounded children treatment
Warning: Graphic images. Ahmed Abu Athab's Aunt Jamila sobbed as she implored the world to get the boy out of Gaza for medical treatment. He was injured by Israeli fire this week and joined the growing list of wounded stuck in the embattled territory without medical aid.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos