Could Palestinians be displaced en masse from Gaza?
Over a million Palestinians crammed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are bracing for further assault as Israel orders them to move ever further south towards the Egyptian border during its war with Hamas. The dire humanitarian situation has sparked Arab and U.N. concerns that Palestinians may eventually be driven over the border.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos