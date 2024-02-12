Skip to main content
Reuters

Over a million Palestinians crammed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are bracing for further assault as Israel orders them to move ever further south towards the Egyptian border during its war with Hamas. The dire humanitarian situation has sparked Arab and U.N. concerns that Palestinians may eventually be driven over the border.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos