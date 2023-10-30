Skip to main content
Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday (October 30) that the storming of an airport in the capital of the southern Russian region of Dagestan by an anti-Israeli mob on Sunday (October 29) was the result of "outside influence." Some 60 people have been arrested so far, after anti-Israeli protesters stormed the facility

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos