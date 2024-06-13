Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
The Associated Press

Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for 'acute poisoning.' Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer. The decision has caused upset in Denmark, and confusion in South Korea.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos