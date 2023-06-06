Skip to main content
The breach of a major dam in southern Ukraine that supplies both Russian-controlled Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has transformed the frontline and forced villages to flee. Both sides give conflicting accounts of what happened to the Nova Kakhovka dam and the motives behind it.

