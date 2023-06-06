Destruction of Ukraine dam floods villages and transforms frontline
The breach of a major dam in southern Ukraine that supplies both Russian-controlled Crimea and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has transformed the frontline and forced villages to flee. Both sides give conflicting accounts of what happened to the Nova Kakhovka dam and the motives behind it.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos