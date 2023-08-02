Skip to main content
Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday (August 2) for his wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former U.S. president has been criminally charged even as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

