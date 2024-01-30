Disguised Israeli troops kill three in West Bank hospital raid
Video contains graphic content - Israeli commandos disguised as medical workers and Muslim women burst into a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and killed three Palestinian militants. The hospital's medical director said the three were "executed in cold blood."
Reuters
