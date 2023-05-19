Disney scraps plans for billion-dollar Florida campus
Disney is scrapping plans to build a nearly $1 billion corporate campus in central Florida that would have housed 2,000 employees, according to an e-mail to employees on Thursday, against the backdrop of its ongoing legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Reuters
