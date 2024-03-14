Displaced Gazans break Ramadan fast in the rubble
As the evening prayer sounded across Gaza's rubble, the Abu Rizek family broke their day's fast with a shared meal in the wreckage of their home, sadly recalling all they had lost in Israel's military campaign since last year's Muslim holy month. Lauren Anthony reports.
Reuters
