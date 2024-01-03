Skip to main content
Reuters

Displaced Gazans in a makeshift camp are facing a harsh winter without proper shelter after almost three months of Israeli air strikes and a ground invasion targeting Hamas. While Israel is yet to articulate a plan for the future of the Gaza Strip, here's a look at how the war could play out in 2024.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos