Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Eclipse spectators staked out their spots to view the upcoming solar phenomenon in the resort town of Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday. The amateur astronomers gathered to check on the sun’s position at the same time totally will take place the following day.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos