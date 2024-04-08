Eclipse spectators in Mexican resort town stake out their spots ahead of solar phenomenon
Eclipse spectators staked out their spots to view the upcoming solar phenomenon in the resort town of Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday. The amateur astronomers gathered to check on the sun’s position at the same time totally will take place the following day.
The Associated Press
