Egypt preparing shelters for displaced Gazans - sources
Security sources say Egypt is preparing a desert area with basic facilities that could be used to shelter Palestinians on its side of the Gaza border, amid fears Israel's planned Rafah offensive could lead to their mass displacement. Egypt, which has repeatedly raised the alarm over such a scenario, denies making the preparations.
Reuters
