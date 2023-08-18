Egypt's rolling blackouts hit amid inflation and before next election
Along with record inflation and a sharp weakening of the currency, power outages have become a potent symptom of the worst economic crisis to hit Egypt since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014. Months before an election, his record is under fire.
Reuters
