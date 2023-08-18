Skip to main content
Reuters

Along with record inflation and a sharp weakening of the currency, power outages have become a potent symptom of the worst economic crisis to hit Egypt since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014. Months before an election, his record is under fire.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos