European military heavyweights Germany and Poland affirmed Feb. 28 that they would not be sending troops to Ukraine, after reports that some Western countries may be considering doing so as the war with Russia enters its third year. This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron said that sending in Western ground troops should not be 'ruled out' in the future, after hosting a conference of top officials from more than 20 of Ukraine's Western backers.

