Ex-FBI informant charged with lying about Bidens
The U.S. special counsel leading a criminal probe into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, said on Feb. 15 a former FBI informant was arrested and charged with lying about the pair's alleged involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.
Reuters
