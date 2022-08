Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin says she has taken a drug test after a video was made public of her at a private party dancing and lip-syncing. Ms. Marin said Friday that she didn’t have any government meetings that weekend and “I had some time off and I spent it with my friends." She said she did not use drugs at the party and “it’s up to the voters (to decide) what they think about it.”

The Globe and Mail