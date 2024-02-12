Flooding in Dubai as drainage systems struggle to cope with downpour
Heavy rains caused flooding and blocked streets in some areas of Dubai on Feb. 12. Cars were trapped in standing water as drainage systems were unable to cope with the downpour. More severe weather is forecast across the United Arab Emirates, with official warnings for heavy rainfall and strong winds.
The Associated Press
