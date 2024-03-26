Footage shows moment cargo ship collides with Baltimore bridge
A livestream camera captures the moment a container ship having lost power collides with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday (March 26) causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters. Rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were missing.
