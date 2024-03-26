Skip to main content

A livestream camera captures the moment a container ship having lost power collides with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, Tuesday (March 26) causing the span to buckle into the river below and plunging a construction crew and several vehicles into the dangerously cold waters. Rescuers pulled out two people, but six others were missing.

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos