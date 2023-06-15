Former PM Boris Johnson found to have deliberately misled U.K. parliament
Boris Johnson deliberately misled the British parliament in an unprecedented way over rule-breaking parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdowns, a committee said on June 15 in a damning verdict that further tarnished the former prime minister. Johnson has denounced the report as 'rubbish.'
Reuters
