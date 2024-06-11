Skip to main content
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Oradour-sur-Glane – a ghost village left abandoned after a massacre during World War II – with his German counterpart on June 10, a day after he decided to call a snap election following a bruising loss to the far-right in a European Parliament ballot.

