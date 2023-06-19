Freedom or Death - The Outlaw Ocean, episode 10
Go aboard a Médecins Sans Frontières ship during the desperate race between humanitarian NGOs and the Libyan Coast Guard to reach migrant ships in the Mediterranean. Whoever wins determines the fate of the passengers within: either a detention centre in Libya or the hope of sanctuary in Europe.
