Gaza border closing leaves child cancer patient helpless
As Israel continues its offensive on Rafah, a ten-year-old Gazan boy with leukaemia is unable to receive a medical evacuation out of the enclave for chemotherapy as Israeli forces have shut the only exit into Egypt. It leaves many in dire need of medical treatment, without a route out.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos