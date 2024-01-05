Gaza families struggle in crowded Rafah
Israel’s bombardment and ground invasion to eradicate Hamas has pushed almost all Palestinians toward Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah. As the displaced population grows, life in the border city with Egypt becomes more desperate by the hour as they struggle to find food and drinking water.
The Associated Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos