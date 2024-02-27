Hunger stalks the entire Gaza Strip, the tiny enclave where 2.3 million people have been living under Israel's bombardment since Oct. 7 as it battles Hamas militants. In central Gaza, three young brothers had run away in secret to take refuge with their aunt in her tent in Deir al-Balah because there was nothing to eat in Gaza City. Just north of Deir al-Balah, Warda Mattar, a displaced mother sheltering at Al-Nuseirat refugee camp with her two-month-old baby, was giving him a date wrapped in gauze to suck on, for lack of any milk.

Reuters