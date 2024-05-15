Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Reuters

Warning, Graphic images: Ni'ma Ali Imad is desperate to get her wounded five-year-old son Mohammed out of Gaza for the medical treatment that doctors say they cannot provide in the Palestinian enclave. He's among many patients who can't leave for treatment abroad because the Rafah crossing is closed.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos