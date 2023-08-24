Skip to main content
Rudy Giuliani, the former attorney for Donald Trump, says he's honoured to be involved in the Georgia elections case because it is 'a fight for our way of life.' The former New York mayor surrendered Aug. 23. He's accused of conspiring with Trump and others to subvert the 2020 election.

