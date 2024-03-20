Gloomy youth pull North America, western Europe down happiness list
Finland once again tops the UN-backed World Happiness Report, released on March 20, but researchers urged policymakers to take action to resolve a "dramatic drop" in the happiness of young people in North America as well as Western Europe and the United Kingdom.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos