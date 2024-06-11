Hamas support for Gaza truce deal 'hopeful sign', Blinken says
Hamas accepts a U.N. resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on June 11 in what the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called 'a hopeful sign' during a trip to Tel Aviv on the same day.
Reuters
